Former NFL safety Myron Rolle graduates from medical school

It's rare for an NFL player's most noteworthy achievements to come after his playing career, but that's precisely the case for former NFL safety Myron Rolle.

On Saturday, Rolle celebrated his graduation from medical school at Florida State, where he starred for the Seminoles. He'll soon head to a neurosurgery residency at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard.

Been waiting on this moment since the 5th grade. To be Dr. Myron Rolle. Glad it came today! #MedSchoolGraduation #MGHNeurosurgeryNext #2% A post shared by Dr. Myron Rolle (@myronlrolle) on May 20, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

Rolle was a first-team freshman All-American in 2006 with Florida State, and became the first football player from the school to receive a Rhodes Scholarship in 2008. He spent the 2009-10 academic year at Oxford University in England before trying his hand in the NFL.

He was drafted in the sixth round by the Tennessee Titans in 2010 and also spent some time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he never recorded a tackle or any other stat in the pros.

It's safe to say Rolle's not too worried about that now, having moved on to bigger and better things.