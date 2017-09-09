Report: Saints release Dorenbos after aneurysm diagnosis

The New Orleans Saints released long snapper Jon Dorenbos on Saturday, according to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL.

The Saints announced Friday that Dorenbos had been diagnosed with an aortic aneurysm and would be placed on the non-football injury list. The condition was only discovered during Dorenbos' physical with team doctors after he was acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles.

The team signed Zach Wood on Friday as Dorenbos' replacement, according to Nick Underhill of The Advocate.