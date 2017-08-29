Report: Jets gauging Forte's trade market, but deal unlikely

by Jack Browne 23m ago
The New York Jets are shopping veteran running back Matt Forte, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

However, due to his $4-million guaranteed salary, there's "not a lot of optimism" that a deal to trade Forte will happen, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

It makes little sense for the Jets to keep Forte, 31, in what's all but certain to be a rebuilding year, especially as Chris Ivory is set to be the starter.

Forte appeared in 14 games in his first campaign with the Jets in 2016, producing the worst statistical season of his nine-year career.

However, he remains an excellent receiver out of the backfield and likely could produce as a change-of-pace back for a contender - though likely at a much-reduced price.

