Report: Non-profit group plans show of support for Kaepernick at NFL HQ

An organization that works with parolees attempting to find jobs is planning a show of support for Colin Kaepernick, ESPN's Michael Rothstein reports.

100 Suits for 100 Men, a non-profit to which Kaepernick recently donated about 50 suits, is planning to show solidarity with the free-agent quarterback outside NFL headquarters in New York City on May 24.

Current situation In Nyack about to speak to a group about #ISTANDFORCOLIN event on 5/24 #working#hestoodforus A post shared by Kevin Element Livingston (@100suits) on May 21, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

"He stood up for us. It's only right that he took our issues in our communities and brought it to a national level and sacrificed salary and being ostracized by the NFL," the organization's president, Kevin Livingston, told ESPN. "It was only right that we stand up for him. I started this, literally, when he came to my office - I was moved. I work with parolees. People usually want to ostracize this particular population. Me working with him on the front lines and him coming to my office, this is not the first time I've worked with him.

"So I thought it was only right that I stand up for him."

Livingston specified that the organization's planned action shouldn't be considered an anti-NFL protest and that Kaepernick is not involved personally.