Bears' Kyle Long: Expected to move to left side of line

Rotowire 3h ago

Long (ankle) is expected to move from right guard to left guard during the 2017 season, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Analysis:

If the Bears carry forth with their plan to move Long, it will represent the 28-year-old's third position change in as many seasons, after he previously played right tackle in 2015 and right guard in 2016. Long, who is still rehabbing an ankle injury suffered last November, possesses the athleticism and skill needed to thrive at any position on the offensive line save for center, so the move to left guard, which he played during college, shouldn't prove to be too difficult a transition. After serving as the left guard in his first season with the Bears, Josh Sitton is expected to claim Long's old spot on the right side. Sitton had previously played right guard in his first four seasons with the Packers.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped 2017 05 12t184304z 1392969999 nocid rtrmadp 3 nfl chicago bears rookie minicamp
Watch: Trubisky shows off accuracy with pin-point toss through tire
nfl
22h ago
Cropped anthonyadams
Watch: Ex-NFLer Adams reveals more hilarious locker room antics
nfl
3d ago
Cropped 2017 01 30t032609z 708831557 nocid rtrmadp 3 nfl pro bowl
5 celebrations we want back
nfl
3h ago
Cropped reu 2563489
Report: NFL to relax excessive celebration penalties
nfl
6h ago
Cropped 2017 01 08t220811z 1501020809 nocid rtrmadp 3 nfl nfc wild card new york giants at green bay packers
What's the biggest weakness remaining on each NFC North roster?
nfl
6h ago
Advertisement