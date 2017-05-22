Bears' Kyle Long: Expected to move to left side of line

Long (ankle) is expected to move from right guard to left guard during the 2017 season, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Analysis:

If the Bears carry forth with their plan to move Long, it will represent the 28-year-old's third position change in as many seasons, after he previously played right tackle in 2015 and right guard in 2016. Long, who is still rehabbing an ankle injury suffered last November, possesses the athleticism and skill needed to thrive at any position on the offensive line save for center, so the move to left guard, which he played during college, shouldn't prove to be too difficult a transition. After serving as the left guard in his first season with the Bears, Josh Sitton is expected to claim Long's old spot on the right side. Sitton had previously played right guard in his first four seasons with the Packers.