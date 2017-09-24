Patriots owner Kraft 'deeply disappointed' by 'tone' of Trump's comments on protests

by Michael McClymont 11m ago
Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft released a statement Sunday morning regarding the comments made by President Donald Trump on Friday.

At a rally in Alabama, Trump implored NFL owners to "fire" any player that protests during the national anthem going forward. He told owners to "get that son of a bitch off the field," a statement that has since been condemned by players, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, and the NFLPA.

Kraft joined that chorus Sunday.

I am deeply disappointed by the tone of the comments made by the President on Friday. I am proud to be associated with so many players who make such tremendous contributions in positively impacting our communities. Their efforts, both on and off the field, help bring people together and make our community stronger.

There is no greater unifier in this country than sports, and unfortunately, nothing more divisive than politics. I think our political leaders could learn a lot from the lessons of teamwork and the importance of working together toward a common goal. Our players are intelligent, thoughtful and care deeply about our community and I support their right to peacefully affect social change and raise awareness in a manner that they feel is most impactful.

Kraft donated $1 million to Trump's inauguration celebrations and also gifted him a Super Bowl ring after his team's championship victory in February.

More to come.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped reu 2352578
Pick or Pass? Who to take in your survivor pool in Week 3
nfl
1d ago
Cropped 2017 09 08t032116z 1125924419 nocid rtrmadp 3 nfl kansas city chiefs at new england patriots
Patriots' Amendola set to return from concussion vs. Texans
nfl
1d ago
Cropped 2017 09 17t181353z 647841223 nocid rtrmadp 3 nfl new england patriots at new orleans saints
Gronkowski 'good to go' for Week 3 despite groin injury
nfl
1d ago
Cropped gettyimages 848963286
Trump continues to call for fans to boycott NFL: 'Fire or suspend!'
nfl
33m ago
Cropped gettyimages 505392688
Fantasy: Week 3 Rankings (Updated)
nfl
1h ago
Advertisement