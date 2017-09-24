Patriots owner Kraft 'deeply disappointed' by 'tone' of Trump's comments on protests

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft released a statement Sunday morning regarding the comments made by President Donald Trump on Friday.

At a rally in Alabama, Trump implored NFL owners to "fire" any player that protests during the national anthem going forward. He told owners to "get that son of a bitch off the field," a statement that has since been condemned by players, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, and the NFLPA.

Kraft joined that chorus Sunday.

I am deeply disappointed by the tone of the comments made by the President on Friday. I am proud to be associated with so many players who make such tremendous contributions in positively impacting our communities. Their efforts, both on and off the field, help bring people together and make our community stronger. There is no greater unifier in this country than sports, and unfortunately, nothing more divisive than politics. I think our political leaders could learn a lot from the lessons of teamwork and the importance of working together toward a common goal. Our players are intelligent, thoughtful and care deeply about our community and I support their right to peacefully affect social change and raise awareness in a manner that they feel is most impactful.

Kraft donated $1 million to Trump's inauguration celebrations and also gifted him a Super Bowl ring after his team's championship victory in February.

More to come.