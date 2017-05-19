Miller attends ceremony honoring Broncos' employees

With Peyton Manning and DeMarcus Ware retiring in back-to-back seasons, Von Miller has become the undisputed face and leader of the Denver Broncos.

The All-Pro linebacker has taken to his new responsibilities, highlighted by his decision to make a surprise appearance at the Broncos' service awards ceremony for their 200-plus employees Thursday.

Miller's the first Broncos player to ask to be part of the celebration in the event's 18-year history.

So classy for 5x All-Pro @VonMiller to thank 200+ Broncos employees for their hard work. "On behalf of our team, we appreciate all you do." pic.twitter.com/Hn9c3XmUhZ — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) May 18, 2017

"We couldn't do what we do if it weren't for you," Miller said in a speech, according to The Denver Post's Nicki Jhabvala, before he helped raffle off signed items and shook hands with the award winners.

The ceremony honored team employees, such as grounds crew and chefs, who reached certain milestones of service time.