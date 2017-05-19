Miller attends ceremony honoring Broncos' employees

by Jack Browne 4h ago
Chris Humphreys / USA TODAY Sports

With Peyton Manning and DeMarcus Ware retiring in back-to-back seasons, Von Miller has become the undisputed face and leader of the Denver Broncos.

The All-Pro linebacker has taken to his new responsibilities, highlighted by his decision to make a surprise appearance at the Broncos' service awards ceremony for their 200-plus employees Thursday.

Miller's the first Broncos player to ask to be part of the celebration in the event's 18-year history.

"We couldn't do what we do if it weren't for you," Miller said in a speech, according to The Denver Post's Nicki Jhabvala, before he helped raffle off signed items and shook hands with the award winners.

The ceremony honored team employees, such as grounds crew and chefs, who reached certain milestones of service time.

