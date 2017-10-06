Nats' Harper calls shooting rampage in hometown Vegas 'surreal'

When Bryce Harper steps to the plate during Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, it wouldn't be surprising if the slugger and former NL MVP had more than just baseball on his mind.

The Washington Nationals outfielder, who is a native of Las Vegas, opened up about the mass shooting that took place in his hometown last Sunday, which took the lives of at least 58 people and left several hundred wounded.

"It's definitely an unbelievable thing that happened," Harper explained to Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post. "And you never want that to happen to anybody across the world and or anything like that and for it to happen in your hometown, it definitely hits home."

Harper acknowledged the shooting Thursday while showing support for his hometown by wearing a sweatshirt that read #VEGASSTRONG, according to Janes.

"It's been pretty surreal. Just talking to friends, talking to family that were definitely at the concert, and seeing things that have happened and transpired from that," Harper said. "It just goes to show how strong our community is in Vegas and how much of a small-knit community it can be."

The 24-year-old Harper recently filmed a public service announcement - which is set to air during the NLDS - with close friend and fellow Las Vegas native Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs to discuss the attack and its victims.

The pair, who are set to oppose each other during Friday's game, plan to join forces to help the Vegas community during the offseason.

"It's been tough. Obviously, with Bryce over there too, we kind of been talking. We play baseball for a living, but there's way more important things, too. We're definitely doing all we can to help," Bryant said. "This offseason, I know I'll be doing all I can. I was born and raised in Vegas, and there's actually people that live outside the city in Vegas. It's not just downtown at the Strip. So it's been really touching to see the community come together like that. The response from everybody. They have way too much blood being donated, which is unbelievable just to see how many people come together when we need it."