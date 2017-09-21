5 offseason signings that will prove to be steals

Who will be this year's Jonathan Marchessault?

The diminutive forward signed a two-year, $1.5-million contract with the Panthers last summer and went on to score 30 goals.

The following five players all signed new contracts in the offseason. Whether they were RFAs and re-upped with their current clubs or UFAs who signed with new (or old) teams, these five deals will all prove to be steals:

Connor Brown, Maple Leafs

Term: 3 years

Average annual value: $2.1 million

A 20-goal campaign from a Toronto-born Maple Leafs rookie would have been the talk of the town in any other season. But in 2016-17, the big three of Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Mitch Marner stole the spotlight.

Brown's stellar rookie campaign went seemingly unnoticed by the hockey world, partly because he isn't a flashy player. The 23-year-old doesn't have blazing speed or a lethal shot. What he does have, though, is a high hockey IQ. He's creative in the offensive zone and smart enough defensively to play on a checking line and kill penalties.

Despite his 20-goal, 36-point season, he isn't a lock to play in Toronto's top nine. The offseason addition of Patrick Marleau creates an even bigger logjam among Toronto's forwards. However, as a sixth-round pick who had to claw his way into the NHL, this will no doubt provide added motivation for the youngster.

Brown's defining moment may not come this season, but with James van Riemsdyk, Tyler Bozak, and Leo Komarov all being pending UFAs, he could be counted on for big minutes come 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Senators

Term: 3 years

AAV: $3.1 million

Jean-Gabriel Pageau's point total fell from 43 in 2015-16 to 33 in 2016-17. It's understandable considering head coach Guy Boucher implemented his 1-3-1 neutral zone trap. However, Pageau made up for it during Ottawa's magical run to the Eastern Conference Final, scoring eight goals in 19 playoff games.

With Colin White (wrist) out for six-to-eight weeks and Derick Brassard (shoulder) potentially out to begin the season, Pageau will be relied upon to center the team's second line. Considering Brassard was largely unimpressive in his first season in Canada's capital, it wouldn't be shocking if the 24-year-old Pageau stuck in that role.

He's already an elite faceoff man with a strong two-way game, finishing in the top 25 in Selke Trophy voting each of the past two years. With more ice time (he averaged just 16:08 per game last year), he could conceivably collect 45-50 points.

Scott Hartnell, Predators

Term: 1 year

AAV: $1 million

Hartnell signed a one-year prove-it deal after what was considered a down season in Columbus. He scored 13 goals and added 24 assists in 78 games, but his ice time plummeted to 12:04 minutes per game. However, his 2.45 points per 60 minutes at five-on-five was his best since Natural Stat Trick began recording it in 2010-11.

Returning to the team that drafted him sixth overall way back in 2000, Hartnell could have a bounce-back season - especially if he's reunited with former linemate Ryan Johansen. A 25-goal season isn't out of the question.

Patrick Sharp, Blackhawks

Term: 1 year

AAV: $1 million

Sharp also signed a one-year prove-it deal with his former team after tallying just 18 points in an injury-riddled 48-game campaign.

The departure of Artemi Panarin opens up a gaping hole at left wing opposite Patrick Kane. At 35, Sharp clearly isn't the player Panarin is, but he could easily have a bounce-back season of 50 points if he can avoid the Q blender (coach Joel Quenneville is known for constant line juggling) and stick with Kane for the majority of the season.

Andre Burakovsky, Capitals

Term: 2 years

AAV: $3 million

The Capitals lost some key forwards in the offseason, most notably Marcus Johansson and Justin Williams. That opened up a top-six role for Burakovsky, who averaged just 13:16 minutes per game a year ago. In the limited role, here's where he ranked among Caps players in the following categories (all at five-on-five, excluding players who played less than 20 games):

Stat Burakovsky's ranking Goals per 60 minutes 9th Assists/60 2nd Points/60 3rd Shots/60 3rd Individual scoring chances for/60 2nd Takeaways/60 2nd Corsi For/60 1st

As the stats show, all Burakovsky needs is an opportunity. At $3 million per season, the Caps could have a legitimate top-six forward. That would be extremely valuable for a team that's right against the cap.

