Embiid: 'I don't have any hard feelings' towards ex-teammate Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid has no ill will towards his former teammate Ben Simmons.

"I don’t have any hard feelings," he told SI's Chris Mannix. "I don’t have any hate toward him. I wouldn’t mind being friends."

The 76ers sent Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster trade that helped James Harden land in Philadelphia. The former All-Star has yet to appear in a game for the Nets due to a back injury.

There has been no shortage of comments from Embiid on Simmons' situation. Before the trade deadline, Embiid said he would welcome him back to the team if the Australian guard wanted "to be there."

After the team announced the trade, Embiid trolled the 25-year-old on Twitter before also telling reporters that winning wasn't Simmons' "biggest factor."

A few weeks later, Embiid told ESPN he did a lot to convince Simmons to stay with the team.

The 28-year-old said that he has not spoken to Simmons since the trade.

"I respect the decision he made. I think it’s unfortunate what happened, but to me, it’s whatever."