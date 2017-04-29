Reading, Sheffield Wednesday secure play-off places in promotion battle

The Championship's penultimate matchday brought two clubs one step closer to Premier League promotion.

Reading's 1-0 victory over Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday's 1-0 win at Ipswich Town confirmed the Royals and the Owls will partake in this year's Championship play-offs. The two clubs needed to match the result achieved by Leeds United, which erased a three-goal deficit to produce a 3-3 draw versus Norwich City at Elland Road.

Fulham could have also punched its ticket with a better result than Leeds, but the Cottagers were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford at Craven Cottage. Slavisa Jokanovic's side will almost certainly round out the Championship play-offs, as the club is three points above Leeds, whose goal differential is 13 goals worse.

Huddersfield Town booked its spot Tuesday with a 1-0 win at Wolves.

Yann Kermorgant's goal is enough for Reading

In addition to securing a place in the Championship play-offs, Reading climbed to third in the standings with its triumph over Wigan at Madejski Stadium. Yann Kermorgant scored the lone goal, meeting a cross delivered by Jordan Obita with a thumping header.

The result also confirmed Wigan's relegation to League One. The Latics only lasted one season in the Championship.

FINAL SCORE @ReadingFC 1 Latics 0. Great effort from the lads on the day but relegation is confirmed. We'll be back. UP THE TICS #wafc — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) April 29, 2017

Six wins on the spin for Wednesday

Wednesday is returning to the Championship play-offs after Kieran Lee scored the only goal as the Owls preyed on Ipswich. The game also marked their sixth win in as many matches - a feat they hadn't accomplished in 24 years.

Win 6 games on the spin for the first time since 1993 ✅

Confirm play-off spot ✅



UTO! 💪 #swfcLIVE pic.twitter.com/FWzQXYXFb9 — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) April 29, 2017

Wednesday narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last year, falling 1-0 to Hull City in the Championship play-offs' final at Wembley Stadium.