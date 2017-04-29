Reading, Sheffield Wednesday secure play-off places in promotion battle
The Championship's penultimate matchday brought two clubs one step closer to Premier League promotion.
Reading's 1-0 victory over Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday's 1-0 win at Ipswich Town confirmed the Royals and the Owls will partake in this year's Championship play-offs. The two clubs needed to match the result achieved by Leeds United, which erased a three-goal deficit to produce a 3-3 draw versus Norwich City at Elland Road.
Fulham could have also punched its ticket with a better result than Leeds, but the Cottagers were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford at Craven Cottage. Slavisa Jokanovic's side will almost certainly round out the Championship play-offs, as the club is three points above Leeds, whose goal differential is 13 goals worse.
Huddersfield Town booked its spot Tuesday with a 1-0 win at Wolves.
Yann Kermorgant's goal is enough for Reading
In addition to securing a place in the Championship play-offs, Reading climbed to third in the standings with its triumph over Wigan at Madejski Stadium. Yann Kermorgant scored the lone goal, meeting a cross delivered by Jordan Obita with a thumping header.
The result also confirmed Wigan's relegation to League One. The Latics only lasted one season in the Championship.
Six wins on the spin for Wednesday
Wednesday is returning to the Championship play-offs after Kieran Lee scored the only goal as the Owls preyed on Ipswich. The game also marked their sixth win in as many matches - a feat they hadn't accomplished in 24 years.
Wednesday narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last year, falling 1-0 to Hull City in the Championship play-offs' final at Wembley Stadium.