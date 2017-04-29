Deeney: Arsenal lacks fear factor, has 'soft centre'

Watford's Troy Deeney could be in store for a bone-crunching tackle or two the next time he squares off against Arsenal.

The English forward was critical of Arsenal in the run-in to Sunday's north London derby against Tottenham, explaining that the Gunners lack a physical centre-back capable of instilling fear into opponents.

Deeney added that the threat of retribution is also non-existent with Arsenal compared to a team such as Manchester United.

"The only thing I'd say when you play Arsenal, is there is no fear," Deeney told BBC Radio Five Live. "When you play a tough centre-half, like Eric Bailly at Manchester United, you're up against him and think 'he's going to give me a whack.'

"There's no one in that Arsenal team who you really fear. You feel like you could run through them. They are great footballers, much better than me, I can't deny that. I just think there is that soft centre to Arsenal."

Deeney also questioned Arsenal's mindset during difficult moments in matches, saying that the club doesn't have the will to overcome deficits on a regular basis, compared to other top Premier League sides who appear to be motivated when they fall behind.

(Photo courtesy: Action Images)

"I always find when Arsenal go behind, I don't feel confident that they're going to come back and win 2-1," he said.

"Whether it be Burnley or Man United. I don't feel, I don't have that confidence in them. Whereas, if Chelsea go a goal behind I think, right, well that might have kick-started them."

Arsenal will look to put a dent in Tottenham's hopes of catching Chelsea when the two rivals clash at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

As for Deeney, Arsenal will have to wait until next season to prove the Watford striker wrong.

- With h/t to ESPNFC