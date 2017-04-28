Klopp: Sakho didn't suffer ligament damage

by Anthony Lopopolo 18h ago
Although Mamadou Sakho may not play again this season, the Liverpool-owned defender avoided ligament damage in a scary incident on the weekend.

The Frenchman, on loan at Crystal Palace, appeared to hyperextend his knee as he jostled for possession in a match against Tottenham.

"When we saw pics of Mamadou Sakho it looked awful," Reds manager Jurgen Klopp said, according to Reuters. "But now we know that there are no ligaments involved. I think he's out for a few weeks."

Sakho showed why Liverpool values him as a £30-million asset during his brief time in south London, defending well as Palace distanced itself from the relegation zone.

The Eagles are now in 12th place with four matches remaining, and barring any disastrous downturn, they will maintain their top-flight membership.

More pertinent to Liverpool is the health of Sakho, whose relationship with Klopp soured after he incurred a drug ban ahead of last year's Europa League final. Sakho's position at the club became untenable after he showed up late for training during preseason activities in the United States.

News that the 27-year-old has avoided a significant knee injury could facilitate a big-money transfer abroad, with Serie A and La Liga clubs also circling, according to the Liverpool Echo's Neil Jones.

Palace reportedly paid a £2-million loan fee to sign Sakho in January.

