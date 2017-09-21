Flyers' Philippe Myers: Released from NHL camp

Rotowire 1d ago

Myers was released from Philadelphia's training camp and subsequently reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.

Analysis:

The 20-year-old blueliner will thus begin his professional career in the minors after spending the past four seasons playing for QMJHL Rouyn-Noranda. Despite going undrafted, Myers is a highly touted prospect who tallied 35 points in 34 games in 2016-17 and has great size -- he stands 6-foot-5 and weighs in at 209 pounds. While the organization doesn't see him as NHL-ready at the moment, Myers certainly has the potential to be an impact player for seasons to come.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped 20 1 logos
Ranking the NHL's 100 Greatest Logos: Nos. 20-1
nhl
5h ago
Cropped 2017 05 14t155057z 117854109 hp1ed5e180w15 rtrmadp 3 icehockey world
Team USA rules out NHL draft-eligible prospects
nhl
23h ago
Cropped gettyimages 141924720
Messier talks faceoff rules, offside challenges, and the Oilers' Cup chances
nhl
1d ago
Cropped 2017 05 17t020822z 300783936 nocid rtrmadp 3 nhl stanley cup playoffs anaheim ducks at nashville predators
How dissecting the NHL schedule can win you your fantasy league
nhl
1d ago
Cropped 40 21 logos
Ranking the NHL's 100 Greatest Logos: Nos. 40-21
nhl
1d ago
Advertisement