Flyers' Philippe Myers: Released from NHL camp

Myers was released from Philadelphia's training camp and subsequently reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.

Analysis:

The 20-year-old blueliner will thus begin his professional career in the minors after spending the past four seasons playing for QMJHL Rouyn-Noranda. Despite going undrafted, Myers is a highly touted prospect who tallied 35 points in 34 games in 2016-17 and has great size -- he stands 6-foot-5 and weighs in at 209 pounds. While the organization doesn't see him as NHL-ready at the moment, Myers certainly has the potential to be an impact player for seasons to come.