Jets' Connor, Schmidt test positive for COVID-19

Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor and defenseman Nate Schmidt have both tested positive for COVID-19, interim head coach Dave Lowry announced Wednesday, according to Winnipeg Free Press' Mike McIntyre.

The pair entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol in Buffalo after receiving their positive tests ahead of Wednesday's game. Connor and Schmidt will need to remain in the U.S. for the next five days, meaning they will miss Winnipeg's three upcoming contests, McIntyre adds.

Winnipeg is still clinging to playoff hopes as the season winds down. With 15 games remaining on their schedule, the Jets have a 32-25-10 record and are in sixth place in the Central Division.

Connor ranks fifth in the league with 41 goals and is tied for seventh with 82 points. Schmidt has four goals and 31 points in 66 games this season.