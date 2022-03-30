Bruins' Hall avoids suspension for sucker-punching Leafs' Lyubushkin

Taylor Hall won't miss any games for his actions toward Ilya Lyubushkin on Tuesday night.

The Boston Bruins forward was fined $5,000 for roughing the Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman late in the second period of Toronto's 6-4 win.

Hall sucker-punched Lyubushkin from behind after the Russian blue-liner hit him near the boards. The officials handed Hall a minor penalty.

Lyubushkin left the game, and the Leafs later ruled him out for the remainder of the contest as a precaution alongside fellow rearguard Justin Holl.

Hall has been suspended once in his 12-year career. He sat out two games while playing for the Edmonton Oilers in February 2013 for kneeing then-Minnesota Wild winger Cal Clutterbuck. He was also fined in January 2018 as a member of the New Jersey Devils for boarding Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo.