Esposito: NHL 'blew it' in promotion of China games

NHL legend Phil Esposito, who starred for the Chicago Blackhawks, Boston Bruins, and New York Rangers through the 1960s and 1970s, feels the league missed the mark in showcasing its recent exhibition series in China.

The Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks faced off for two games in the world's most populous country, with one game in Shanghai and another in Beijing. However, both games failed to fill the seats.

"Personally, I think the NHL blew it," Esposito told Nathan VanderKlippe of the Globe and Mail. "You have got to promote. This game tonight - I looked in the papers. There wasn't a goddamn word about it. Not one word."

While attendance was low for the first game, the second game, held in Beijing, saw a closer-to-capacity crowd in the more intimate Wukesong Arena.

Game Venue Attendance Capacity Sept. 21 Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai 10 088 18 000 (56%) Sept. 23 Wukesong Arena in Beijing 12 759 14 000 (91%)

The NHL remains steadfast about growing the game in China, and could consider future games in the country as part of its international growth strategy.

"I think we're coming away from this very encouraged with respect to the plan and the viability of the plan longer term," NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told Nicholas J. Cotsonika of NHL.com. "It certainly is our hope and intention to continue to help grow the sport in China, both at the grassroots level but also bringing the best players and best teams in the world here hopefully on a regular basis going forward."

The NHL China Games was the league's first foray into Asia since the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins played a pair of games in Saitama City, Japan, in 2000.