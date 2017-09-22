Odds: Blackhawks, Lightning, Oilers, Pens pegged as division winners

It's that time of year, folks.

When bold predictions and bets run rampant with who we think will be the last teams standing in this year's edition of the NHL.

While odds for who is favored to win the Stanley Cup have already been revealed by Vegas handicappers, today, numbers for division winners were released.

Here are the odds for top team by division, according to Bodog.

Team Odds to win Atlantic Division Tampa Bay Lightning 11/5 Toronto Maple Leafs 13/5 Montreal Canadiens 17/4 Boston Bruins 7/1 Ottawa Senators 7/1 Buffalo Sabres 10/1 Florida Panthers 10/1 Detroit Red Wings 25/1

If Steven Stamkos can remain healthy atop Tampa's lineup, the Lightning will be a very dangerous team and a legitimate contender coming out of the Eastern Conference.

Anchored on the back end by No. 1 D-man Victor Hedman and starting goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, the Lightning are most definitely bona fide favorites to win the Atlantic Division.

Team Odds to win Metropolitan Division Pittsburgh Penguins 2/1 Washington Capitals 5/2 New York Rangers 7/2 Columbus Blue Jackets 6/1 New York Islanders 12/1 Philadelphia Flyers 12/1 Carolina Hurricanes 14/1 New Jersey Devils 25/1

Pittsburgh is the obvious pick in the Metropolitan following back-to-back convincing Cup victories. But, the Penguins would be wise to not rest on their laurels, as the Capitals, Rangers, and Blue Jackets are three teams to consider sprinkling a wager on.

Team Odds to win Pacific Division Edmonton Oilers 9/5 Anaheim Ducks 13/5 Los Angeles Kings 4/1 San Jose Sharks 17/4 Calgary Flames 6/1 Arizona Coyotes 33/1 Vancouver Canucks 33/1 Vegas Golden Knights 33/1

With Connor McDavid leading the charge for the Oilers, laying a bit of loot on them to be the team lifting Lord Stanley's Mug come June becomes a very intriguing option.

Edmonton will face stiff competition for the division crown from the Ducks and the revamped Kings, but expect McJesus and the boys to be the toast of the Pacific Division.

Team Odds to win Central Division Chicago Blackhawks 11/4 Minnesota Wild 11/4 Dallas Stars 13/4 Nashville Predators 13/4 St. Louis Blues 13/2 Winnipeg Jets 12/1 Colorado Avalanche 25/1

While Chicago and Minnesota are pegged as the odds-on favorites, this is probably the most wide-open division in the NHL today, with predicting the winner of the Central being no easy task - so tread lightly.

Despite there being obvious value in betting on two perennial playoff threats in the Nashville and St. Louis, the Dallas Stars look to be the most juicy play on this board. With the additions of starting netminder Ben Bishop and top-line winger Alexander Radulov, the Stars have quickly gone from pretenders to contenders.

Plan your bets accordingly.