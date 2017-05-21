Senators look to remain unbeaten in postseason matinees

by Flip Livingstone 19h ago
Dan Hamilton / USA Today Sports

It seems as if the Ottawa Senators do their best work during the day.

Heading into Sunday's Game 5 matinee against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Senators hold a 4-0 record this postseason in games that drop the puck in the afternoon. In the previous two rounds, the Sens played four games that started at 3 p.m. ET, and they have won each contest.

Date & Start time Opponent Result
April 15 @ 3 p.m. ET Boston Bruins 4-3 OT Win
April 23 @ 3 p.m. ET Boston Bruins 3-2 OT Win
April 29 @ 3 p.m. ET New York Rangers 6-5 OT Win
May 6 @ 3 p.m. ET New York Rangers 5-4 OT Win

It's also interesting to note that each of the victories came in overtime, so not only does it seem that the team prefers the daylight, but also a flair for the dramatics.

Head coach Guy Boucher was quick to downplay the success his team has had with early starts when he spoke to the media Sunday, but also pointed out the benefit of playing an afternoon game.

"I don't think there's a magic potion there, we just come to the rink and play and there's less to think about," Boucher said when asked about the afternoon streak his club is on this playoffs.

"When you have a whole day to mingle in your mind and try to focus on your game it's a long day. When guys just get up, eat, and go, there's less things to worry about and less nervousness and you just get going and play the game."

Puck drop for Game 5 goes at, you guessed it, 3 p.m. ET.

