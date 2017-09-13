Seahawks' Richard Sherman: No go Wednesday

Sherman (hamstring) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR reports.

Analysis:

Sherman was a late addition to the Week 1 injury report, with a thigh injury cited as the reason for a DNP on Friday. No matter, he was able to handle all 82 defensive snaps in Sunday's defeat at Green Bay. Sherman may be receiving strategic rest this time around as well, but the next two practices will be illuminating for his availability Sunday against the 49ers.