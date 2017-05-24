Patriots' Andrew Hawkins: Signs with New England

Hawkins signed a one-year contract with the Patriots on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Analysis:

Hawkins was released by the Browns back in February after spending the past three years in Cleveland. In 2016, he totaled 324 yards and three touchdowns on 33 receptions while playing in all 16 games. With New England, the veteran wideout will likely be competing with Malcolm Mitchell, Matthew Slater, and Devin Street for one of the final wide receiver roster spots.