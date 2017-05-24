Bills' Rod Streater: Signs with Buffalo
Rotowire 2h ago
Streater was signed by the Bills on Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Analysis:
Streater, now 29 years old, spent just one season in San Francisco where he caught 18 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns on 27 targets throughout his 2016 campaign. The Bills have already added to their receiving corps earlier this offseason, drafting Zay Jones (knee) in the second round along with the signing of Andre Holmes from Oakland. Streater figures to compete for the No. 4 spot in the pecking order, with Philly Brown and Brandon Tate also in the picture.