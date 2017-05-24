Bills' Rod Streater: Signs with Buffalo

Rotowire 2h ago

Streater was signed by the Bills on Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Analysis:

Streater, now 29 years old, spent just one season in San Francisco where he caught 18 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns on 27 targets throughout his 2016 campaign. The Bills have already added to their receiving corps earlier this offseason, drafting Zay Jones (knee) in the second round along with the signing of Andre Holmes from Oakland. Streater figures to compete for the No. 4 spot in the pecking order, with Philly Brown and Brandon Tate also in the picture.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped uspw 313032
Ex-Bills GM Whaley says he left team with 2 1st-round picks as 'parting gift'
nfl
1d ago
Cropped 2017 01 30t004901z 1130286172 nocid rtrmadp 3 nfl pro bowl
Orlando to host 2nd consecutive Pro Bowl in 2018
nfl
1h ago
Cropped gettyimages 498968002
7 ideas the NFL should take from every other major sport
nfl
2h ago
Cropped gettyimages 501264982
1 player at each position who'll benefit most from new celebration rules
nfl
16h ago
Cropped 2016 10 23t152328z 120237808 mt1aci14650060 rtrmadp 3 fbn rams giants
NFL will make mobile medical tents available on sidelines in 2017
nfl
16h ago
Advertisement