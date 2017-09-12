Seahawks' Baldwin: 'We had some issues' with offensive line

The Seattle Seahawks were limited to just 248 yards of total offense in their season-opening loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Wide receiver Doug Baldwin, who finished the day with four receptions for 63 yards to lead Seattle, didn't need to look far for his team's most glaring issue.

"We had some issues offensive line-wise. Not to take anything away from the Packers defensive line, they did a heck of a job and Dom Capers did a great job of having a scheme for us," Baldwin said to Steve Toree of SiriusXM Radio.

Baldwin thinks the Seahawks will be able to solve the issue from within.

"But, like you said, we have to get those things corrected, and I think we will. We have the talent. We have the guys who are resilient enough to go back to work and put it together for us and so I’m not really concerned about it.”

The Seahawks return home for Week 2 for a much more favorable matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers surrendered 314 total yards of offense to the visiting Carolina Panthers in Week 1, while finishing the week as just one of two teams to not record a single sack.