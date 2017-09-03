Belichick has terse response to question about Brissett-Dorsett trade

Bill Belichick isn't one for conversation. At least not at his press conferences.

So when a reporter asked the coach of the New England Patriots why the team traded third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett for Indianapolis Colts receiver Phillip Dorsett on roster cutdown day, he had but a three-word response.

"To acquire Dorsett," was all Belichick offered Sunday morning.

In subsequent questions, Belichick revealed he had a "good evaluation" of the Colts' 2015 first-round pick and that Dorsett is a "pretty talented player," but not much more than that.

"If you want to get something, you have to give up something. That's what trades are," Belichick said.

Tune in tomorrow as Belichick breaks down the basic details of a waiver.