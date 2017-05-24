NFL will make mobile medical tents available on sidelines in 2017

The NFL will be taking a page out of the college game's book next season when it comes to medical advances.

Starting in the 2017 season, the league will have mobile medical tents on every sideline. The change will allow medical staff and players to have more privacy and will reduce the need for players to retreat to the locker room for treatment during games.

"We also spent a fair amount of time on health and safety as we normally do," Goodell said at the Spring League Meeting on Tuesday, according to NFL.com's Conor Orr. "Dr. (Allen) Sills, our new chief medical officer is here, and he obviously made a presentation to the membership. He's only three weeks into the job, but there are several things that he reported on, including this year we will be using medical examination tents on the sidelines which you may have seen to some extent on the college level.

"It's an opportunity for us to have a better examination because it will ensure privacy for a short period of time so doctors can go ahead and make the appropriate diagnosis."

The NCAA used these tents last season and experienced enough success to influence the pro game.