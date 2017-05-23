NFL approves 2nd IR-return player, single roster cutdown

The NFL passed two significant rule changes affecting how teams manage their rosters Tuesday.

First, the league approved a proposal that allows a second player to come off injured reserve in a season, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Previously, only one injured player was able to return from IR.

Second, the league passed a resolution that eliminates the first roster cutdown from 90 players to 75, reports Rapoport. Teams will now be required to purge their roster only once during the offseason - from 90 down to the mandatory 53 following the end of the preseason.

The IR rule change significantly reduces situations that force teams to decide which healthy player to bring back. The Arizona Cardinals ran into such a dilemma last season when they had to choose whether safety Tyvon Branch or running back Chris Johnson would come off IR, even though both were able to play again.

The roster cutdown rule change should allow teams to rest more players who are all but certain to make the team during the final preseason game. Prior to the change, teams cut 15 players after the third preseason contest, resulting in role players being forced into action.

It also gives players on the roster bubble more time to impress their coaches and other teams around the league.

NFL owners tabled a discussion regarding whether coaches can agree to a new job in principle while their current team is still in the playoffs, added Rapoport.