Return of the Fun: NFL passes proposal to relax celebration rules

by Jack Browne 2h ago
Al Bello / Getty Images Sport / Getty

The "No Fun League" just got a little more fun again.

The NFL announced Tuesday that rules governing celebrations during games will be changed for the upcoming season, with acts like group celebrations, using the ball as a prop after touchdowns, and snow angels now deemed legal.

Celebrations that include offensive or sexually suggestive gestures, prolonged acts, or miming weapons are still banned.

"We know that you love the spontaneous displays of emotion that come after a spectacular touchdown," commissioner Roger Goodell wrote. "And players have told us they want more freedom to be able to express themselves and celebrate their athletic achievements."

Related - 5 celebrations we want back

Goodell added that the rule changes were passed after conversations with more than 80 current and former players.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped gettyimages 630223288
NFL finally gets on same page as players, fans with celebration rule change
nfl
57m ago
Cropped gettyimages 455990356
NFL approves 2nd IR-return player, single roster cutdown
nfl
2h ago
Cropped 2017 03 29t020651z 1505547640 nocid rtrmadp 3 nfl nfl meetings
Cutting OT to 10 minutes won't fix anything, but that might not be the point
nfl
2h ago
Cropped 2017 02 06t004539z 739161958 nocid rtrmadp 3 nfl super bowl li new england patriots vs atlanta falcons
NFL approves 10-minute overtime
nfl
2h ago
Cropped uspw 343843
Sage Rosenfels column: 5 best backup QB jobs in the NFL
nfl
5h ago
Advertisement