Return of the Fun: NFL passes proposal to relax celebration rules

The "No Fun League" just got a little more fun again.

The NFL announced Tuesday that rules governing celebrations during games will be changed for the upcoming season, with acts like group celebrations, using the ball as a prop after touchdowns, and snow angels now deemed legal.

Celebrations that include offensive or sexually suggestive gestures, prolonged acts, or miming weapons are still banned.

"We know that you love the spontaneous displays of emotion that come after a spectacular touchdown," commissioner Roger Goodell wrote. "And players have told us they want more freedom to be able to express themselves and celebrate their athletic achievements."

Goodell added that the rule changes were passed after conversations with more than 80 current and former players.