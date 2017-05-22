Extension talks ongoing between Cousins, Redskins

The Washington Redskins continue to work toward inking quarterback Kirk Cousins to a new contract.

Reached at a team charity golf tournament, president Bruce Allen said the discussion continues between both sides and they have been positive talks.

"There's been constant dialogue," Allen said, according to John Keim of ESPN. "I don't want to say it's every day. I do believe the July 15 league deadline will be the driving point, but it's ongoing."

The Redskins used their franchise tag on Cousins for the second consecutive season, ensuring the two-year starter will earn $24 million this season on the tag. However, Washington would prefer to sign Cousins to a long-term deal.

"Kirk played well on a one-year contract the last two seasons," Allen said. "The reason we want to sign him to a long-term deal is that he's gotten better and better the last two years. He has a lot of good football in front of him. Coaches feel they can give him more and more each year, and the team has responded to him."

Cousins set the franchise record for passing yards in one season with 4,166 in 2015, then broke his own record with 4,917 in 2016. The Redskins were a playoff team in 2015 and just missed out on the postseason last year.