Raiders GM wants Derek Carr 'a Raider for his career'

by Michael McClymont 2h ago
Cary Edmondson / USA TODAY Sports

Extension talks may have slowed, but there doesn't appear to be a scenario in which quarterback Derek Carr will not be a member of the Oakland Raiders for the foreseeable future.

Carr is entering the final year of his rookie contract and he has reportedly grown frustrated that he and the Raiders haven't come to terms on an extension yet. Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie is not concerned, however.

"I see Derek every day. We have a great relationship, communicate very well. That's not going to be an issue at all," McKenzie said on 95.7 FM The GAME on Thursday morning, according to NFL.com.

"Only thing that comes to my thought when it comes to Derek Carr is I want Derek to be a Raider for his career."

In three years, Carr has helped turn the Raiders from a perennial doormat to a legitimate contender out of the AFC. He had Oakland on the cusp of a division title before suffering a broken leg at the end of the regular season.

The Raiders aren't intent on letting the 26-year-old out of their grasp anytime soon.

