Report: Patriots host Hawkins on free-agent workout

The New England Patriots had free-agent receiver Andrew Hawkins at their team facility Wednesday for a workout, ESPN's Field Yates reports.

The 5-foot-7, veteran wideout was released by the Cleveland Browns in February after three years with the team. He began his career by spending three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hawkins played in all 16 games last season, catching 33 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns.

The 31-year-old recently earned his master's degree from Columbia with a 4.0 GPA.