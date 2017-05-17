Report: Patriots host Hawkins on free-agent workout

by Michael McClymont 2h ago
Ken Blaze / USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots had free-agent receiver Andrew Hawkins at their team facility Wednesday for a workout, ESPN's Field Yates reports.

The 5-foot-7, veteran wideout was released by the Cleveland Browns in February after three years with the team. He began his career by spending three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hawkins played in all 16 games last season, catching 33 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns.

The 31-year-old recently earned his master's degree from Columbia with a 4.0 GPA.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped gettyimages 492825660
Ex-Browns WR Hawkins graduates from Columbia with 4.0 GPA
nfl
1d ago
Cropped 2017 02 06t040402z 1647503944 nocid rtrmadp 3 nfl super bowl li new england patriots vs atlanta falcons
Belichick explains 'less is more' approach with coaching staff
nfl
2d ago
Cropped 2017 04 06t162634z 662188278 rc19b946b2a0 rtrmadp 3 usa patriots hernandez
Hernandez's fiancee shares her doubts about his suicide on 'Dr. Phil'
nfl
2d ago
Cropped gettyimages 633953996
NFL says there are no records of Brady suffering concussion in 2016
nfl
3h ago
Cropped gettyimages 631709266
Brady's official injury history doesn't include any concussions
nfl
9h ago
Advertisement