Report: NFL expected to adopt 10-minute OT proposal

The NFL's owners are expected to approve a proposal that would shorten the length of overtime in the regular season from 15 to 10 minutes, NFL.com's Judy Battista reports.

The proposal was discussed earlier this offseason, but tabled for later debate.

Nine teams were reportedly opposed to the measure when it was previously discussed. Only one will need to change its vote for the proposal to pass.

The reduction is intended to prevent injuries. There is a possibility that it will increase the number of ties, but the NFL is reportedly not concerned about that.