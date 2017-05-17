Report: NFL expected to adopt 10-minute OT proposal

by David P. Woods 2h ago
Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY Sports

The NFL's owners are expected to approve a proposal that would shorten the length of overtime in the regular season from 15 to 10 minutes, NFL.com's Judy Battista reports.

Related: Report - NFL owners likely to approve 2nd player returning from IR

The proposal was discussed earlier this offseason, but tabled for later debate.

Nine teams were reportedly opposed to the measure when it was previously discussed. Only one will need to change its vote for the proposal to pass.

The reduction is intended to prevent injuries. There is a possibility that it will increase the number of ties, but the NFL is reportedly not concerned about that.

