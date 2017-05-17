Quiz: How well did you keep up with the NFL offseason?

by Mitch Sanderson 1h ago
Jason Miller / Getty Images Sport / Getty

It may have been over three months since the last down was played, but the NFL never sleeps.

From Super Bowl fallout to free agency, and all the way through the 2017 NFL Draft, plenty of changes have been made to the pro football landscape since the New England Patriots shocked the world with a 25-point comeback.

With most of the major moves in the rear-view mirror, test your knowledge to see how well you've been following along with all the offseason news.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped gettyimages 505390280
Tre Boston signed with Chargers after chance encounter at gas station
nfl
2h ago
Cropped 2017 05 12t184313z 1536221926 nocid rtrmadp 3 nfl chicago bears rookie minicamp
Garrett, Trubisky own top Madden rookie ratings
nfl
2h ago
Cropped 2017 02 01t193125z 733816253 nocid rtrmadp 3 nfl super bowl li commissioner roger goodell press conference
Report: NFL expected to adopt 10-minute OT proposal
nfl
6h ago
Cropped gettyimages 452950362
5 coordinators who could become a head coach with a good 2017
nfl
6h ago
Cropped gettyimages 627734062
Report: NFL owners likely to approve 2nd player returning from IR
nfl
6h ago
Advertisement