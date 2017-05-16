Report: Seahawks GM contacted Kaepernick's agent

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider contacted Colin Kaepernick's agent last Friday, NFL Network's Mike Silver reports.

Kaepernick would be utilized as Russell Wilson's backup were he to sign with the Seahawks.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday that they're considering both Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III as potential options.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers on March 3. Many have speculated that the veteran quarterback remains unsigned due to his political activism, which began with a protest against the national anthem this season.