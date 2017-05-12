Rodgers: Packers need to be better when best is needed

In the past three years, the Green Bay Packers have come within steps of reaching the Super Bowl only to fall short each time.

The Packers were eliminated in the NFC Championship Game in 2016 and 2014, and lost in an overtime game in the divisional round in 2015.

To take his team to those lengths, quarterback Aaron Rodgers produced some of the best playoff moments in history, but he knows as a unit they must be better in order to reach the top of the mountain.

"Going forward, we have to be better when our best is needed. All around - offense, defense, special teams," Rodgers said Thursday night at the Wisconsin Sports Awards, according to Jason Wilde of ESPN.

Last season, Rodgers flashed his magic in leading Green Bay to a thrilling 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round. It was all for naught, however, as the team was eliminated by the Atlanta Falcons in a 44-21 loss the following week.

"There are plays in that Atlanta game that, if they go our way, it's a different ballgame," Rodgers said. "We missed a kick, we fumbled, we go stagnant on offense and the next thing you know, it's 31-0. You're not going to win games like that against good teams."

After that loss, Rodgers spoke of the team's need to reload in order to take another shot at reaching the Super Bowl.

"I think we've rebuilt a little bit," he said of the team's offseason moves, which include the addition of tight end Martellus Bennett. "But we've got to see what we've got here."