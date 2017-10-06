Farrell: It's hard to see Nunez playing for Red Sox again this postseason

by Michael Bradburn 1h ago
Ken Blaze / USA TODAY Sports

After just one plate appearance, Eduardo Nunez's postseason is almost definitely over.

Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell told reporters that it's hard to see Nunez making his way back into the lineup, even if the Red Sox manage to make it to the World Series, according to Tim Brittton of the Providence Journal.

While running out a groundball in the first inning of Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros, Nunez collapsed and needed to be carried off of the field by training staff.

It was later confirmed by the team that Nunez aggravated a knee injury that has plagued the utility infielder since early September. Chris Young replaced Nunez on the ALDS roster, which makes Nunez ineligible to rejoin the team until the World Series round anyways - provided the team makes it there.

Since being acquired from the San Francisco Giants prior to the trade deadline, Nunez had been one of the team's best hitters despite spending most of September out with injury. Over 38 games with the Red Sox, the 30-year-old pending free agent posted a .321/.353/.539 slash line while starting games at second base, third base, and shortstop.

Dropping the first game of the ALDS to the Astros, the Red Sox have a 28.6 percent chance of advancing to the ALCS, and a 12.8 percent chance of making it to the World Series, according to FanGraphs.

