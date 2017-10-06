D-Backs coach says Apple Watch was on airplane mode during game

After all the drama that erupted when a member of the Boston Red Sox coaching staff was caught using an electronic watch to get an unfair competitive edge, Major League Baseball was bound to keep a close eye on wrists in dugouts everywhere.

During the Arizona Diamondbacks' 11-8 victory over the Colorado Rockies in the National League Wild Card Game, coach/interpreter Ariel Prieto was spotted wearing an Apple Watch. An investigation was reportedly launched to see if any shenanigans were underway.

On Thursday, Prieto apologized for wearing the watch, saying it was on airplane mode the entire time, rendering it useless for shady activity, according to ESPN. Manager Torey Lovullo told reporters he spoke with Prieto after the game.

"It was just an honest mistake," Lovullo said. "We asked, found out, and talked to Ariel, and that's what he told us. And in no way did it impact the game, and in no way is it going to impact the game tomorrow. It's just not something that we do or believe in. We're trying to steer our direction and steer our ship to tomorrow's game. We're aware of what's going on and we're cooperating. We're doing exactly what MLB is asking us to do."

The Diamondbacks open the NLDS on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday night, and Prieto will likely leave his watch in the locker room.