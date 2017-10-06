D-Backs coach says Apple Watch was on airplane mode during game

by Jason Wilson 1h ago
Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Sports

After all the drama that erupted when a member of the Boston Red Sox coaching staff was caught using an electronic watch to get an unfair competitive edge, Major League Baseball was bound to keep a close eye on wrists in dugouts everywhere.

During the Arizona Diamondbacks' 11-8 victory over the Colorado Rockies in the National League Wild Card Game, coach/interpreter Ariel Prieto was spotted wearing an Apple Watch. An investigation was reportedly launched to see if any shenanigans were underway.

On Thursday, Prieto apologized for wearing the watch, saying it was on airplane mode the entire time, rendering it useless for shady activity, according to ESPN. Manager Torey Lovullo told reporters he spoke with Prieto after the game.

"It was just an honest mistake," Lovullo said. "We asked, found out, and talked to Ariel, and that's what he told us. And in no way did it impact the game, and in no way is it going to impact the game tomorrow. It's just not something that we do or believe in. We're trying to steer our direction and steer our ship to tomorrow's game. We're aware of what's going on and we're cooperating. We're doing exactly what MLB is asking us to do."

The Diamondbacks open the NLDS on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday night, and Prieto will likely leave his watch in the locker room.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped 2017 10 05t124752z 494431248 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb nl wildcard colorado rockies at arizona diamondbacks
D-Backs' Bradley holds fan accountable for tattoo promise
mlb
14h ago
Cropped 2017 09 24t004306z 1209288371 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb miami marlins at arizona diamondbacks
D-Backs' Walker to start Game 1 of NLDS
mlb
5h ago
Cropped 2017 10 05t000132z 1083373427 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb nl wildcard colorado rockies at arizona diamondbacks
Report: MLB investigating D-Backs coach for wearing electronic watch
mlb
11h ago
Cropped 2017 10 05t010200z 1581367946 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb nl wildcard colorado rockies at arizona diamondbacks
D-Backs advancing to NLDS is Dodgers' worst nightmare
mlb
15h ago
Cropped 2017 10 05t032154z 820493693 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb nl wildcard colorado rockies at arizona diamondbacks
D-Backs advance to NLDS with wild-card win over Rockies
mlb
1d ago
Advertisement