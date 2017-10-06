Young to replace injured Nunez on Red Sox ALDS roster

It didn't take long for Eduardo Nunez to aggravate his knee injury in Thursday's ALDS opener between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros. Acting as the team's designated hitter, Nunez came up lame as he attempted to leg out a ground ball in the top of the first inning.

He's not coming back.

Red Sox manager John Farrell said after the 8-2 loss that Chris Young will replace Nunez on the postseason roster, per Rob Bradford from WEEI.

The 30-year-old Nunez said that while he thought he could be effective, he wasn't 100 percent.

"I was really confident entering this game," he said to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier. "Obviously, no one expected that. ... It wasn't ready. We need more time."

Nunez barely played in September after injuring his knee, though his absence will be felt. After being acquired from the San Francisco Giants, he hit an impressive .321/.353/.539 over 38 games. He blasted eight of his 12 home runs in that abbreviated amount of time.

Young was less valuable in the regular season, batting .235/.322/.387 with seven home runs over 90 games, effectively leading to him initially being left off the postseason roster.