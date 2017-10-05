Devers becomes youngest Red Sox player to start in postseason

by Jason Wilson 2h ago
Shanna Lockwood / USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox have been around for a long time, but they've never had a player younger than Rafael Devers start in the postseason.

At 20 years old, the rookie third baseman is only a few weeks younger than Xander Bogaerts was when he played in his first postseason game in 2013.

Devers, who batted .284/.338/.482 with 10 home runs in 58 regular-season games, was slotted in the seventh spot for Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros.

In addition to being the youngest Red Sox playoff debut, Devers is the third youngest Dominican to play in a postseason game after Odalis Perez and Manuel Lee.

