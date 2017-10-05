Pedro says Red Sox lack leadership, calls out Hanley

by Lucas Casaletto 2h ago
Otto Greule Jr / Getty Images Sport / Getty

As the Boston Red Sox prepare for Game 1 of the American League Division Series, Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez says the clubhouse lacks leadership and still misses the veteran presence of David Ortiz.

"You never replace David. David is such a leader," Martinez said in an interview with Ordway, Merloni & Fauria of WEEI on Thursday. "He knew when to pull the team together and say, 'We're not playing the best ball.' I think they're lacking that leader could pull them aside and say, 'We're not playing the kind of baseball we're used to playing.'"

Martinez specifically centers out Hanley Ramirez, who he says hasn't been as positive of an influence as he was in 2016, when Ortiz was still a member of the team.

"Hanley hasn't been that guy, Hanley is not reflecting the same energy he was showing last year. The team is different this year. Very little to rely on when it comes to being that guy," Martinez said.

Martinez's remarks come on the same day the Red Sox decided to leave Ramirez out of the starting lineup for Thursday's Game 1 against the Houston Astros, electing instead to use Eduardo Nunez and Mitch Moreland at designated hitter and first base.

After a terrific performance in 2016, Ramirez took a significant step back this year. On top of a brutal stretch in September that saw him finish the month hitting .214/.236/.371, his average dipped to a career-worst .242 across 133 regular-season games, combining to 23 home runs and only 62 RBIs while being worth minus-0.4 WAR.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped 2017 09 30t212900z 213560736 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb houston astros at boston red sox 1
Red Sox president Dombrowski: Underdog status doesn't mean anything
mlb
21h ago
Cropped 2017 09 23t213514z 182729477 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb boston red sox at cincinnati reds
Devers becomes youngest Red Sox player to start in postseason
mlb
1h ago
Cropped 2017 10 05t202214z 1038074054 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb alds boston red sox at houston astros
Nunez removed from Game 1 vs. Astros after aggravating knee injury
mlb
1h ago
Cropped 2017 08 19t234702z 406060179 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb new york yankees at boston red sox
Sale willing to pitch on short rest in playoffs: 'This is what I live for'
mlb
1d ago
Cropped 2017 09 27t215636z 1455618531 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb houston astros at texas rangers
Verlander to start ALDS opener vs. Red Sox; Keuchel goes Game 2
mlb
2d ago
Advertisement