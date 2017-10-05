Cubs' Maddon wishes Murphy was still a Met

by Michael Bradburn 3h ago
Geoff Burke / USA TODAY Sports

Despite winning last year's World Series, the Chicago Cubs still remember how they were unceremoniously swept in the 2015 postseason. And now their old nemesis, Daniel Murphy, is back to haunt them with a different team.

"I still wish he was a Met," Cubs manager Joe Maddon told Jamal Collier of MLB.com. "There's no question I do. He was so good a couple years ago. He's still good. He's very good, outstanding."

During the 2015 National League Championship Series against the Cubs, Murphy propelled the New York Mets to victory, posting a .529/.556/1.294 slash line over his 18 plate appearances, hitting a home run in each of the four games.

Now, the Cubs are set to face Murphy and the rest of the Washington Nationals in the NLDS, beginning Friday.

"He really reinvented himself in the middle of his career," Maddon said. "He's one of the more dangerous hitters playing baseball now."

In December 2015, Murphy leveraged his white-hot October into a three-year deal worth $37.5 million. In seven years with the Mets, the second baseman posted a .755 OPS. Since then, in two years with the Nationals, the 32-year-old has a .956 OPS.

