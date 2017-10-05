Report: Mets expected to announce 2-year deal for Alderson

by Lucas Casaletto 56m ago
Icon Sportswire / Getty

The New York Mets are planning to announce that general manager Sandy Alderson will return to the team on a two-year deal, according to Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News.

Alderson all but confirmed the move when speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

"It's been a disappointing season, I think we have more in us. I personally take a lot of responsibility for unmet expectations. I am happy to have the opportunity to try to correct that," Alderson said. "Any season is a challenge. A season following a season like this one will be challenging."

News of Alderson's prospective return comes shortly after Terry Collins decided to step down as the team's manager, opting instead to transition into a front-office role. The Mets also relieved pitching coach Dan Warthen of his duties, as well as head trainer Ray Ramirez.

Alderson joined the Mets organization in 2010 after serving as the CEO of the San Diego Padres for four seasons. Under his watch, he's helped construct a roster that made a World Series appearance in 2015, and one that lost the National League wild-card game last season.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped 2016 07 16t000000z 1 mt1aci14480798 rtrmadp 3 sport
Mets fire head trainer, won't bring back pitching coach
mlb
2d ago
Cropped 2017 09 20t182950z 2058588730 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb new york mets at miami marlins
Look: Mets' deGrom lacks trademark locks
mlb
2d ago
Cropped gettyimages 497844400
Otani dominates in potential final outing in Japan
mlb
1d ago
Cropped 2017 02 22t040827z 1126048806 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb spring training media day
Manfred hopeful for pace of play rule changes
mlb
1d ago
Cropped 2017 10 05t124752z 494431248 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb nl wildcard colorado rockies at arizona diamondbacks
D-Backs' Bradley holds fan accountable for tattoo promise
mlb
1h ago
Advertisement