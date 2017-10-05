Report: Mets expected to announce 2-year deal for Alderson

The New York Mets are planning to announce that general manager Sandy Alderson will return to the team on a two-year deal, according to Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News.

Alderson all but confirmed the move when speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

"It's been a disappointing season, I think we have more in us. I personally take a lot of responsibility for unmet expectations. I am happy to have the opportunity to try to correct that," Alderson said. "Any season is a challenge. A season following a season like this one will be challenging."

News of Alderson's prospective return comes shortly after Terry Collins decided to step down as the team's manager, opting instead to transition into a front-office role. The Mets also relieved pitching coach Dan Warthen of his duties, as well as head trainer Ray Ramirez.

Alderson joined the Mets organization in 2010 after serving as the CEO of the San Diego Padres for four seasons. Under his watch, he's helped construct a roster that made a World Series appearance in 2015, and one that lost the National League wild-card game last season.