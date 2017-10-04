Nylander not planning to negotiate new contract during season

by Sean O'Leary 15h ago
Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander is apparently letting his play do the talking in 2017-18, as he told Sportsnet's Chris Johnston he doesn't plan to negotiate a contract extension during the season.

Nylander has one year left on his entry-level contract before hitting restricted free agency. He became eligible to sign a new deal on July 1.

For now, Nylander's focus is on the present, as he'll try to build off a sterling rookie campaign in which he potted 22 goals and 39 assists, helping the Maple Leafs make the playoffs.

The eighth overall pick in 2014 has recently seen a few of his draft mates - namely David Pastrnak (25th overall) and Nikolaj Ehlers (ninth overall) - sign long-term extensions.

Both players serve as good comparisons to what Nylander could be offered.

Player Contract Career P/GP
Pastrnak 6-year $40M 0.71
Ehlers 7-year $42M 0.66
Nylander ? 0.71

Nylander, of course, can stake his claim to earn more than his peers if he improves this season. And based on the way he looked alongside linemate Auston Matthews in the preseason (seven points in four games), waiting it out could be the best course of action for him to cash in.

