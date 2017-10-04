Tale of the tape: Do the Yankees or Indians have the better bullpen?

The bullpen of the New York Yankees is the talk of the town.

After starter Luis Severino struggled against the Minnesota Twins in Tuesday's American League wild-card game, Yankees manager Joe Girardi went to his bullpen in the first inning down by three runs with only one out.

Girardi asked plenty from relievers Chad Green, David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle, and Aroldis Chapman, and the foursome delivered. Combined, they gave up just five hits and allowed a single run while striking out 13, becoming the saviors of a Yankees club now headed to the ALDS.

That's where they'll meet the 102-win Cleveland Indians, whose bullpen is widely regarded as the best in baseball. But which team actually has the superior relief options?

Let's take a look at the relievers who will likely be available for each club and then see how the squads stack up.

Yankees' probable bullpen for ALDS

PITCHER THROWS G IP ERA OPP AVG SO Aroldis Chapman L 52 50.1 3.22 .200 69 Dellin Betances R 66 59.2 2.87 .141 100 David Robertson* R 61 68.1 1.84 .148 98 Chad Green R 40 69 1.83 .147 103 Tommy Kahnle* R 69 62.2 2.59 .228 96 Chasen Shreve L 44 45.1 3.77 .205 58 Adam Warren R 46 57.1 2.35 .173 54

*Split between Yankees and Chicago White Sox

The Yankees' bullpen showed its mettle Tuesday, and also ranked among the best in baseball in ERA (3.34) and WHIP (1.16) during the regular season. July acquisitions Robertson and Kahnle have been huge - the former was possibly the most integral part of the win over the Twins, and the latter is striking out hitters at a rate of 12.2 per nine innings since arriving in the Big Apple.

Indians' probable bullpen for ALDS

PITCHER THROWS G IP ERA OPP AVG SO Cody Allen R 69 67.1 2.94 .221 92 Andrew Miller L 57 62.2 1.44 .144 95 Bryan Shaw R 79 76.2 3.52 .247 73 Joe Smith R 21 18.1 3.44 .229 20 Tyler Olson L 30 20 0.00 .188 18 Danny Salazar R 23 103 4.28 .242 145 Mike Clevinger R 27 121.2 3.11 .211 137

Led by powerful lefty Andrew Miller and shutdown closer Cody Allen, Cleveland's 'pen already has a reputation thanks to its performance in the club's run to the the World Series last year. Miller and Allen combined to pitch 33 postseason innings, allowing just three earned runs and 20 hits while striking out 54.

Manager Terry Francona is so spoiled for choice, he'll reportedly leave relievers Dan Otero (2.85 ERA), Nick Goody (72 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings), and Zach McAllister (2.61 ERA) off the ALDS roster, according to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com.

Tale of the tape

The two bullpens were statistically similar in a number of areas this season, including ERA, WHIP, and hits allowed.

The Yankees reigned supreme in wins, innings pitched, strikeouts, and limiting opposing hitters - albeit in nearly 50 more innings. It's having Robertson and Kahnle, though, that appears to give them the edge.

The Indians' end-of-season struggles could also be cause for concern. Allen, Bryan Shaw, and Joe Smith were prone to allowing runs over the last month of the campaign (15 combined ER in their last 32 1/3). Meanwhile, Chapman, Robertson, Green, and Kahnle allowed just two earned runs over their last 46 regular-season innings combined.

Francona may go to the "super reliever" game plan again this postseason, but the Yankees are more than capable of countering with the same strategy.

