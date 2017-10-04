Deja vu: Yankees bounce Twins from postseason once again

by Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb 1h ago
Adam Hunger / USA TODAY Sports

It had been seven years since the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins last met in the postseason, and while the cast of characters was different Tuesday, the result was strikingly familiar.

The Twins' 8-4 loss to the Yankees in the American League wild-card game continued the long trend of Minnesota falling victim to the Bronx Bombers come playoff time. While having so many playoff meetings should ordinarily spark a rivalry, this matchup has been one-sided throughout.

By losing Tuesday, Minnesota fell to a dismal 2-13 all time in playoff games versus the Yankees, dating back to their first meeting in 2003.

Year Series Series result
2003 ALDS NYY Win 3-1
2004 ALDS NYY Win 3-1
2009 ALDS NYY Win 3-0
2010 ALDS NYY Win 3-0
2017 AL WC NYY Win 1-0

And if you think the Yankees save their dominance versus Minnesota for October, you're wrong. Including all playoff games and Tuesday's win, the Yankees own a cumulative record of 90-33 against the Twins since 2002. That's good for a gaudy .732 winning percentage.

The Twins' loss Tuesday was their 13th consecutive postseason defeat since beating the Yankees in Game 1 of the 2004 ALDS. All but three of those 13 losses have come against the Yankees (Oakland swept the Twins out of the Division Series in 2006).

When these two teams have met in the playoffs, seemingly everything has gone the Yankees' way. Perhaps the most notable example came in the 2009 ALDS, when Twins catcher Joe Mauer laced what should have been a double in the 11th inning of Game 2 at Yankee Stadium. However, umpire Phil Cuzzi blew the call, ruling an obviously fair ball as foul. Mark Teixeira won the game for New York on a walk-off homer in the bottom of the 11th, and the Yankees swept the Twins away en route to title No. 27 a few days later.

Perhaps this whole history changes if Mauer's ball is called fair. Instead, it's yet another gut-punch moment for the Twins in New York.

The 2017 wild-card game only added more heartache. The Twins blew a 3-0 first-inning lead almost immediately and scratched out but a single run against the Yankees' bullpen. By the end, it looked like old times, as they looked completely lost - to the point that they were missing bases - en route to an inevitable loss.

None of this should take away from the Twins' resurgent season, as they became the first team ever to make the playoffs after losing 100 games the year before. Perhaps in the future, when they're ready to contend annually instead of making a Cinderella run, they'll get to bypass the Bronx.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped 2017 10 04t022655z 778639516 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb al wildcard minnesota twins at new york yankees
Yankees advance to ALDS with wild-card win over Twins
mlb
1h ago
Cropped gettyimages 826635086
Twins leave ailing Sano off AL wild-card roster
mlb
14h ago
Cropped 2017 10 01t214106z 102667218 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb detroit tigers at minnesota twins
How the Twins can upset the Yankees
mlb
1d ago
Cropped twins
Twins' Granite tagged out after completely missing 1B
mlb
1h ago
Cropped 2017 10 04t012451z 2076598172 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb al wildcard minnesota twins at new york yankees
Gardner stares down Santana following go-ahead HR
mlb
4h ago
Advertisement