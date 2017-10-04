Santana coughs up 2 HRs, lasts 2 innings in wild-card game

It didn't take long for the Minnesota Twins to chase New York Yankees hurler Luis Severino from Tuesday's wild-card game, but their own starter didn't last much longer.

Ervin Santana was pulled to begin the third inning, making way for reliever Jose Berrios. He finished with a pitching line of three hits, four earned runs, two walks, and zero strikeouts in two innings. All four runs, however, came on just two home runs, with Didi Gregorius striking in the first inning with a game-tying three-run shot before Brett Gardner hit a solo homer in the second.

Santana hasn't fared well throughout his career in the new Yankee Stadium. In six games in the Bronx since 2010, the 34-year-old pitcher was 0-5 with a 6.43 ERA and 1.714 WHIP heading into Tuesday's one-game playoff.

Berrios, who owns a 3.89 ERA this season, has only pitched at the new Yankee Stadium once, lasting just 3 1/3 innings on Sept. 19 after allowing three earned runs on five hits.