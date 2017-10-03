McDavid projected as lone 100-point scorer by oddsmakers

by Ian McLaren 2h ago
Perry Nelson / USA Today Sports

Connor McDavid is projected to win another Art Ross Trophy by a landslide.

The Edmonton Oilers phenom's over/under points line has been set at 101.5, a cool 12 points higher than Chicago's Patrick Kane.

Here's a look at the top 11 projected scorers, courtesy of Bodog:

Player Total points (over/under)
Connor McDavid (EDM) 101.5
Patrick Kane (CHI) 89.5
Sidney Crosby (PIT) 87.5
Nikita Kucherov (TB) 83.5
Jamie Benn (DAL) 80.5
Nicklas Backstrom (WAS) 79.5
Mark Scheifele (WPG) 79.5
Leon Draisaitl (EDM) 78.5
Vladimir Tarasenko (STL) 77.5
Brad Marchand (BOS) 76.5
Tyler Seguin (DAL) 76.5

McDavid finished last season with exactly 100 points, but topped Sidney Crosby in points per game by a slim margin of 1.22 to 1.19.

