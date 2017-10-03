McDavid projected as lone 100-point scorer by oddsmakers
Connor McDavid is projected to win another Art Ross Trophy by a landslide.
The Edmonton Oilers phenom's over/under points line has been set at 101.5, a cool 12 points higher than Chicago's Patrick Kane.
Here's a look at the top 11 projected scorers, courtesy of Bodog:
|Player
|Total points (over/under)
|Connor McDavid (EDM)
|101.5
|Patrick Kane (CHI)
|89.5
|Sidney Crosby (PIT)
|87.5
|Nikita Kucherov (TB)
|83.5
|Jamie Benn (DAL)
|80.5
|Nicklas Backstrom (WAS)
|79.5
|Mark Scheifele (WPG)
|79.5
|Leon Draisaitl (EDM)
|78.5
|Vladimir Tarasenko (STL)
|77.5
|Brad Marchand (BOS)
|76.5
|Tyler Seguin (DAL)
|76.5
McDavid finished last season with exactly 100 points, but topped Sidney Crosby in points per game by a slim margin of 1.22 to 1.19.