Report: Angels' Upton increasingly likely to exercise opt-out clause

by Jonah Birenbaum 4h ago
Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

Justin Upton's tenure with the Los Angeles Angels may already be over.

Following a terrific bounce-back season, Upton - shipped to Los Angeles by the Detroit Tigers just over four weeks ago - is increasingly likely to exercise his opt-out clause this offseason and become a free agent, according to Jon Morosi of FOX Sports.

In August, before the hapless Tigers traded him away, Upton was thought to be unlikely to opt out, but his monster season may have compelled him to forego the four years and $88.5 million left on his contract, and instead try for a bigger deal on the open market (or potentially negotiate a more favorable contract with the Angels).

After stumbling with the Tigers in 2016 in the first season of a six-year, $132.75-million deal, Upton posted career highs in OPS (.901) and home runs (35) over 152 games this year, finishing with more WAR (5.0) than all but 17 qualified hitters.

Since 2013, only a dozen outfielders, according to FanGraphs, have provided more value than Upton, a four-time All-Star, who's played in no fewer than 149 games in any season over that span while averaging 30 homers, 32 doubles, and 12 stolen bases per year.

As such, should Upton to hit the open market, he'd be among the most highly sought-after players this offseason, and would probably command the largest deal of any position player outside of J.D. Martinez (whom, incidentally, the Tigers also traded away in 2017).

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped gettyimages 812193914
theScore's MLB Awards: Judge, Stanton in line for some hardware
mlb
22h ago
Cropped 2017 02 22t003541z 891872191 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb spring training media day
MLB aims to attract more talent to front offices with diversity program
mlb
1d ago
Cropped counsell ump
Number of replays, overturned calls drop in MLB
mlb
1d ago
Cropped 2017 09 16t001654z 1418188449 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb kansas city royals at cleveland indians
Indians release ALDS rotation, Bauer to start Game 1
mlb
18m ago
Cropped 2017 10 03t160408z 454560806 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb miami marlins press conference
Jeter: 'Unpopular decisions' will be made for 'betterment' of Marlins
mlb
52m ago
Advertisement