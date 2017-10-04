Dodgers tab Hill for NLDS Game 2; Darvish gets Game 3

The Los Angeles Dodgers are rolling with back-to-back southpaws to start the first two games of the National League Division Series.

After confirming Clayton Kershaw would take the mound for their NLDS opener against either the Colorado Rockies or Arizona Diamondbacks, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed Tuesday that Rich Hill will start Game 2, according to the Los Angeles Times' Andy McCullough.

Following Hill, right-hander Yu Darvish, acquired from the Texas Rangers at the trade deadline, is tabbed for Game 3.

Game 2 of the NLDS is scheduled for Oct. 7 at Dodger Stadium, with Game 3 set for Oct. 9.

Los Angeles will have to wait until Wednesday to find out its opponent, however, when the Diamondbacks host the Rockies in the National League wild-card game at Chase Field.