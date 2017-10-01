Jagr uses cat to hint at NHL opportunity

It appears Jaromir Jagr and his cat have something to celebrate.

The NHL's second all-time leading scorer, who happens to be an unrestricted free agent, tweeted a picture Saturday night of his cat nestled on the couch with a bottle of tequila and some money with the caption: "Look, I just tell my cat, there is a chance to play in NHL this year."

The post comes after Jagr told Czech publication iDNEZ.cz that he wouldn't skate with a Czech club this weekend as he continues to negotiate a potential NHL deal.

On Thursday, St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong admitted the team has had discussions about signing Jagr.