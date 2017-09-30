Paul Byron scores twice, Canadiens beat Panthers 3-1

The Associated Press 23h ago

MONTREAL (AP) Paul Byron scored twice and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Friday night after losing their first six preseason games.

Andrew Shaw also scored, and Charlie Lindgren made 22 saves in his return from a lower-body injury.

Evgenii Dadonov scored for Florida, and Roberto Luongo stopped 20 shots.

Byron opened the scoring in the first period, and gave the Canadiens a 2-1 lead with a short-handed goal midway through the second. Shaw scored early in the third.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, RED WINGS 2

At Detroit, Auston Matthews scored at 37 seconds of the third period to give Toronto the lead against Detroit.

Mitch Marner, William Nylander and Leo Komarov also scored, and Frederik Andersen made 21 saves.

Gustav Nyquist and Luke Glendening scored for the Red Wings, and Jimmy Howard stopped 23 shots.

ISLANDERS 3, SABRES 1

At Buffalo, New York, Jordan Eberle broke a tie midway through the second period and New York went on to beat Buffalo.

Eberle corralled Anders Lee's pass in the high slot and beat Robin Lehner with a backhander to make it 2-1.

Lee and Nikolay Kulemin also scored, and Jaroslav Halak made 20 saves.

Sam Reinhart scored for Buffalo, and Lehner stopped 19 shots.

HURRICANES 3, CAPITALS 1

At Raleigh, North Carolina, Noah Hanifin scored the go-ahead goal early in the second period and Scott Darling made 18 saves in Carolina's victory over Washington.

Justin Faulk and Trevor van Riemsdyk also scored for Carolina.

Matt Niskanen scored for Washington, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 28 shots.

---

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

